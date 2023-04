Nosek is battling an illness and might not travel with the Bruins for Thursday's game in Montreal.

Nosek has seven goals and 18 points in 66 contests in 2022-23. The Bruins don't have anything of note left to play for before the playoffs, so it wouldn't be surprising if they let Nosek rest Thursday if he's even marginally below 100%. If he does miss the contest, then Jakub Lauko will likely draw into the lineup.