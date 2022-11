Nosek scored a long-awaited goal during Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Canucks.

The wait is over for Nosek. The 30-year-old grinder scored his first goal in 65 games Sunday. Sure, it was an empty netter with the outcome well in hand, but after 315 days, Nosek celebrated the accomplishment. Nosek previously scored on Jan. 2 against the Red Wings. He was the 20th Bruins skater to score this season.