Nosek registered three shots on goal during Saturday's 5-1 victory over the visiting Avalanche.

Nosek, who has not converted since collecting back-to-back goals Nov. 13 and 17, was tackled by Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald near the crease and awarded a penalty shot. Despite the one-on-one opportunity, the 30-year-old forward was denied by goalie Pavel Francouz as he remains pointless in five outings. Nosek added three shots during 10:12 of ice time against the Avalanche.