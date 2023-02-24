Nosek (foot) is cleared to play, but might not return for Thursday's game against Seattle, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery told Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Nosek has three goals and eight points in 42 contests while averaging 12:29 of ice time this season. He last played Jan. 19, and the 30-year-old would need to be activated off the long-term injured reserve list before returning. If Nosek doesn't play then Boston might dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen with Jakub Zboril potentially drawing into the lineup for the first time since Jan. 7.