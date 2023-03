Nosek scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Nosek capped Boston's 3-0 victory with an empty-net tally in the third period. The 30-year-old forward is up to six goals and 13 points through 52 games this season. While Nosek has played a steady role for the Bruins this season, he's not likely to produce much offensively on the fourth line. He's yet to top 10 goals or 20 points in his eight-year NHL career.