Nosek (foot) was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Boston activated Jake DeBrusk from LTIR on Saturday in a corresponding move. Nosek has been skating recently after suffering a broken foot Jan. 20. The 30-year-old forward could be back at some point during the team's upcoming road trip. He has eight points, 43 shots on goal and 45 hits in 42 games this season.