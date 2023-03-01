Nosek produced an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Nosek had the secondary helper on Dmitry Orlov's first of two goals in the first period. With a goal and an assist over his last two games, it appears Nosek has settled back in after missing a month with a foot injury. The 30-year-old is up to four goals, six helpers, 48 shots on net, 46 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 45 contests. He'll likely remain in a bottom-six role the rest of the way, as the Bruins' offense is pretty deep.