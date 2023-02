Nosek (foot) attempted to skate once during the All-Star break but it went poorly, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Nosek suffered a non-displaced fracture of his foot on Jan. 20 against the Rangers, and it was announced at the time that he would miss at least four weeks. Nosek will be given more time to recover according to coach Jim Montgomery. Nosek has three goals and five assists in 42 games this season.