Nosek recorded two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Nosek logged his first point of the playoffs with an assist on a Derek Forbort goal in the third period before adding another on Curtis Lazar's empty-net tally. The 29-year-old center won't typically provide much offense on Boston's fourth line. Nosek scored just three goals with 14 assists in 75 regular-season games.