Nosek (undisclosed) will return to the lineup against Pittsburgh for the Winter Classic on Monday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
Nosek missed Wednesday's game in New Jersey and will sit out Saturday against Buffalo as well. The 30-year-old has three goals and seven points in 34 games this season, including only one goal in his last 16 games.
More News
-
Bruins' Tomas Nosek: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Bruins' Tomas Nosek: Skates before practice Friday•
-
Bruins' Tomas Nosek: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Tomas Nosek: Fails on penalty-shot attempt•
-
Bruins' Tomas Nosek: Ends long goalless drought•
-
Bruins' Tomas Nosek: Picks up two helpers in Game 6•