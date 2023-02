Nosek provided a goal in Boston's 3-2 victory over the Oilers on Monday.

Nosek scored at 2:30 of the first period to even the game at 1-1. He has four goals and nine points in 44 contests in 2022-23. It was Nosek's second game since returning from a foot injury that kept him out of the lineup for 12 consecutive contests from Jan. 22-Feb. 23. He returned for Saturday's 3-1 win against Vancouver, recording no points and three shots in 11:21 of ice time.