Nosek (foot) is skating before practice Friday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Nosek suffered a non-displaced fracture of his foot on Jan. 20 versus the Rangers and has not returned to the lineup. Coach Jim Montgomery said that Nosek could return during the Bruins' next road trip, which starts Feb. 23 in Seattle and ends with a three game trip through Western Canada. Nosek has three goals and five assists in 42 games this season.