Nosek (illness) won't travel for the Bruins' upcoming three-game Canadian road trip. According to the NHL media site, the 29-year-old winger has been placed on non-roster injured reserve.

At this point it's safe to assume Nosek will miss Boston's next three games at a minimum. Nosek's only picked up four points through 21 contests this campaign, so his absence will almost certainly go unnoticed in most fantasy circles.