Nosek will miss Wednesday's game against New Jersey with an undisclosed injury, per Matt Porter of The Boston Globe.

Nosek has three goals and seven points in 34 games this season while averaging 12:34 of ice time. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery described his absence as maintenance and said it's nothing serious, so Nosek might still play Saturday versus Buffalo. A.J. Greer, who was a healthy scratch Tuesday against Ottawa, is projected to draw into the lineup Wednesday.