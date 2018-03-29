Bruins' Tommy Cross: Recalled by Boston
The Bruins have recalled Cross from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.
In a corresponding move, the team assigned fellow defenseman Paul Postma to Providence. With Matt Grzelcyk dealing with an upper-body injury, Cross has a chance to make his season debut with the big club Thursday night against the Lightning. The 28-year-old has been having a strong campaign at the AHL level, having notched eight goals and 32 points in 66 games to date, to go along with 79 PIM and a plus-25 rating. While we don't expect the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder to provide the B's with much offense, he'll add some size and grit to the team's back line in advance of Thursday's Atlantic Division showdown.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...