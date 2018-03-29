The Bruins have recalled Cross from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.

In a corresponding move, the team assigned fellow defenseman Paul Postma to Providence. With Matt Grzelcyk dealing with an upper-body injury, Cross has a chance to make his season debut with the big club Thursday night against the Lightning. The 28-year-old has been having a strong campaign at the AHL level, having notched eight goals and 32 points in 66 games to date, to go along with 79 PIM and a plus-25 rating. While we don't expect the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder to provide the B's with much offense, he'll add some size and grit to the team's back line in advance of Thursday's Atlantic Division showdown.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories