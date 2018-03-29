The Bruins have recalled Cross from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.

In a corresponding move, the team assigned fellow defenseman Paul Postma to Providence. With Matt Grzelcyk dealing with an upper-body injury, Cross has a chance to make his season debut with the big club Thursday night against the Lightning. The 28-year-old has been having a strong campaign at the AHL level, having notched eight goals and 32 points in 66 games to date, to go along with 79 PIM and a plus-25 rating. While we don't expect the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder to provide the B's with much offense, he'll add some size and grit to the team's back line in advance of Thursday's Atlantic Division showdown.