Play

Cross took part in Saturday's 1-0 preseason loss to Chicago following a recall from AHL Providence.

The veteran AHLer has already been exposed to the waiver wire this preseason, so it's highly unlikely that Cross will remain with Boston when the regular season. A solid defender, Cross will be a depth option for the Bruins, but doesn't project to be much more.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories