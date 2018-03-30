Bruins' Tommy Cross: Sent to AHL
The Bruins have assigned Cross to AHL Providence.
Cross didn't suit up for the big club during his latest recall, but was on hand Thursday night in the event that Matt Grzelcyk (upper body) wasn't able to play. With the Boston blue line poised to welcome back Zdeno Chara (upper body and Charlie McAvoy (knee), Cross will revert to his accustomed role of anchoring Providence's back line. The 28-year-old has logged eight goals and 32 points in 66 AHL games to date, to go along with 79 PIM and a plus-25 rating.
