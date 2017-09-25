Bruins' Tommy Cross: Waived Monday
Cross was placed on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to AHL Providence on Monday.
The former Boston College Eagle enjoyed the best professional season of his career in 2016-17, scoring 12 goals and 35 points in 74 games as Providence's captain. Cross also recorded an assist in a single postseason appearance for Boston last year when the NHL club was hard-hit by injuries to their blueline. Though it's not out of the realm of possibility for Cross to return to the NHL level in the future, the Bruins' organizational depth at the position has improved with the emergence of youngsters like Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelyck, and Jeremy Lauzon -- presenting additional roadblocks to a full-time NHL spot for Cross.
