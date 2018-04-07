Bruins' Tommy Wingels: Back in action Saturday

Wingels (hand) will return to the lineup Saturday against the Senators.

Wingels missed two games after suffering a hand injury, but it appears he's ready to roll with two games remaining before the postseason. Considering Wingels' playing time is limited with Boston -- just 11:54 per game -- and he doesn't see time on the power play, expectations for production should be limited as the season rounds out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories