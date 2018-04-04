Bruins' Tommy Wingels: Game-time decision

Wingels (hand) is a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Panthers.

Colby Cave is on hand if Wingels can't play Thursday, but based on his presence at practice Wednesday, we'd expect Wingels to be available for fourth-line duty Thursday night, barring any setbacks.

