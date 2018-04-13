Bruins' Tommy Wingels: Iffy for Game 2

Wingels (undisclosed) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports. "Wingels is still being evaluated by doctors today," coach Bruce Cassidy noted Friday. "Tomorrow we'll get a better read on him...I wouldn't rule him out, but we'll see in the morning."

Wingels didn't practice Friday on the heels of being forced out of Thursday's win over Toronto after being checked from behind by Nazem Kadri. With Riley Nash (ear) still unable to practice fully, rookie Ryan Donato is poised to enter the Boston lineup Saturday if Wingels can't play.