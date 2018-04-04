Bruins' Tommy Wingels: Returns to practice

Wingels (hand) skated on the Bruins' fourth line at Wednesday's practice.

Wingels missed Tuesday night's 4-0 loss to the Lightning, but as coach Bruce Cassidy previously suggested, the forward's hand issue wasn't expected to be a lingering concerning. Look for Wingels to return to action Thursday against the Panthers, with the Bruins no doubt looking to make some lineup adjustments in the wake of Tuesday's sub-par effort.