Bruins' Tommy Wingels: Returns to practice
Wingels (hand) skated on the Bruins' fourth line at Wednesday's practice.
Wingels missed Tuesday night's 4-0 loss to the Lightning, but as coach Bruce Cassidy previously suggested, the forward's hand issue wasn't expected to be a lingering concerning. Look for Wingels to return to action Thursday against the Panthers, with the Bruins no doubt looking to make some lineup adjustments in the wake of Tuesday's sub-par effort.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...