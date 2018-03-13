Bruins' Tommy Wingels: Scratched Tuesday

Wingels is a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

After potting a goal and an assist in his Bruins debut, Wingels has been less effective in the next five games, notching just one helper while averaging 12:18 of ice time. Wingels will likely slot back into the lineup again soon, but once Patrice Bergeron (foot) returns, he'll have to battle for a nightly role.