Bruins' Tommy Wingels: Sent packing

Wingels was traded to the Bruins from the Blackhawks for a conditional 2019 fifth-round pick.

Wingels figures to bump a player from the lineup -- likely Tim Schaller -- as a bottom-six depth options for Boston. This marks the winger's fourth team since the start of the 2016-17 campaign, having previously spent time with San Jose and Ottawa. Prior to being dealt, the Illinois native was bogged down in a six-game pointless streak that he will look to end with a change of scenery.