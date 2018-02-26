Bruins' Tommy Wingels: Sent packing
Wingels was traded to the Bruins from the Blackhawks for a conditional 2019 fifth-round pick.
Wingels figures to bump a player from the lineup -- likely Tim Schaller -- as a bottom-six depth options for Boston. This marks the winger's fourth team since the start of the 2016-17 campaign, having previously spent time with San Jose and Ottawa. Prior to being dealt, the Illinois native was bogged down in a six-game pointless streak that he will look to end with a change of scenery.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Tommy Wingels: Healthy scratch Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Tommy Wingels: Questionable for Wednesday's contest•
-
Blackhawks' Tommy Wingels: Red hot recently•
-
Blackhawks' Tommy Wingels: Finds back of net in Nashville•
-
Blackhawks' Tommy Wingels: Playing with physical edge•
-
Blackhawks' Tommy Wingels: Nets first goal of season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...