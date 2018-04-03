Bruins' Tommy Wingels: Sidelined by hand injury
Wingels (hand) won't play Tuesday night against the Lightning.
Per coach Bruce Cassidy, Wingels was slashed on the hand during Sunday's game against the Flyers. It's enough of an injury concern to sideline Wingels for at least one tilt, but it's not expected to be a long-term issue. Wingels' absence paves the way for Colby Cave to center the Bruins' fourth line Tuesday, with Noel Acciari sliding up to the team's third line.
