Bruins' Tommy Wingels: Two points in Bruins debut

Wingels had a goal and an assist in his Boston debut, helping his new club nab a 4-3 overtime win over Carolina.

Wingels set up new teammate Riley Nash with three seconds left in the opening frame, then scored a goal of his own in the second period to tie the score at 3-3. While the veteran forward won't have scoring outbursts like this often, his value is certainly on the rise now that he's skating on a deep Bruins team that's been dominating opponents for most of the season.