Bruins' Tommy Wingels: Unfit to play Thursday

Wingels (hand) will sit out Thursday evening against host Florida.

This means rookie Colby Cave will remain in the lineup. A Wingels absence isn't likely to shake up the fantasy world seeing as how he's only produced four points over 16 games since arriving in Boston following a trade from Chicago.

