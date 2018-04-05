Bruins' Tommy Wingels: Unfit to play Thursday
Wingels (hand) will sit out Thursday evening against host Florida.
This means rookie Colby Cave will remain in the lineup. A Wingels absence isn't likely to shake up the fantasy world seeing as how he's only produced four points over 16 games since arriving in Boston following a trade from Chicago.
