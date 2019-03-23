Bruins' Torey Krug: Aiming to return Monday
Krug (concussion) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Panthers.
He has missed the last four games but started skating on his own Thursday. Krug isn't quite ready yet, but coach Bruce Cassidy hopes he'll be able to go Monday versus the Lightning. The team has hung on without him with a 3-1 record and 1.5 GAA, but his two-way abilities will be necessary for a playoff run.
