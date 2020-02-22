Bruins' Torey Krug: Assists in consecutive games
Krug generated an assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Flames.
Krug set up Brandon Carlo for a shot in the second period, and Brad Marchand deflected the puck into the cage for the Bruins' go-ahead goal. Krug now has an assist in each of his last two games. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to 41 points, 124 shots and a plus-4 rating in 54 outings. He's on pace to reach the 50-point threshold for the fourth straight year.
