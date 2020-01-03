Bruins' Torey Krug: Back in pre-injury form
Krug (upper body) returned to action Thursday a 2-1overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. He picked up a power-play assist in 20:39 of ice time.
Krug is particularly potent on the power play -- 16 of his 27 points have come there. He had missed three games -- he left early against the Ducks on Dec. 23 and hadn't played since. Krug was hot before the game he got hurt (six points in four) and he's picked up where he left off. Get him back in there and reap the rewards.
