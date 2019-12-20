Bruins' Torey Krug: Blasts puck home
Krug scored a power-play goal in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders on Thursday.
Krug now has five goals and 24 points in 31 games, putting him 10th amongst all defensemen in points per game (0.77). Fourteen of those came on the power play where Krug routinely racks up the points. Since he came into the league in the 2013-14 season, Krug is fifth amongst all defensemen with 145 power-play points and eighth amongst all defensemen in total scoring with 310 points.
