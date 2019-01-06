Bruins' Torey Krug: Blasts pucks on net
Krug led all defensemen in shots with five during a 2-1 win over the Sabres on Saturday.
Krug managed to fire all these shots despite only playing 16:36 in time on ice during the contest, a season low for the blueliner. He was held off the scoresheet for this one but still has 26 points in 31 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...