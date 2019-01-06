Bruins' Torey Krug: Blasts pucks on net

Krug led all defensemen in shots with five during a 2-1 win over the Sabres on Saturday.

Krug managed to fire all these shots despite only playing 16:36 in time on ice during the contest, a season low for the blueliner. He was held off the scoresheet for this one but still has 26 points in 31 games this season.

