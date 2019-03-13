Bruins' Torey Krug: Brutal night in Columbus
Krug failed to score a point and registered a minus-5 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.
The Bruins' current road trip has been a nightmare for the blueliner so far -- in just two games, both Boston losses, he's gone from a plus-5 to a minus-3 on the season. Krug is only two points shy of his third straight 50-point campaign, but with so much of his production coming on the power play -- he's collected a career-high 29 points (two goals, 27 helpers) with the man advantage -- he remains a ratings risk.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...