Bruins' Torey Krug: Brutal night in Columbus

Krug failed to score a point and registered a minus-5 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The Bruins' current road trip has been a nightmare for the blueliner so far -- in just two games, both Boston losses, he's gone from a plus-5 to a minus-3 on the season. Krug is only two points shy of his third straight 50-point campaign, but with so much of his production coming on the power play -- he's collected a career-high 29 points (two goals, 27 helpers) with the man advantage -- he remains a ratings risk.