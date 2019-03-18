Bruins' Torey Krug: Closing in on return
Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday that Krug (concussion) will accompany the team on its upcoming four-game road trip.
Krug has missed the last two games dealing with a concussion, and this news suggests he could return in the next four games. Cassidy also said Krug is feeling "better", which helps his chances for an earlier return. The 27-year-old has been outstanding this campaign, racking up 48 points in 59 games.
