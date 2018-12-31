Bruins' Torey Krug: Collects another apple

Krug assisted on the late game-tying-goal as the Bruins won 3-2 in overtime against the Sabres on Saturday.

Krug missed the opening 11 games of the season but has made up for it with his prowess on the power play. Already Krug has the third most points on the man advantage for the Bruins (15), behind only David Pastrnak (22) and Brad Marchand (17). The defender likely won't top his career-high of 59 points he set last season but should end the year close to the 50 point mark.