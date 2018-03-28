Bruins' Torey Krug: Collects two points in loss to Jets
Krug scored a goal and recorded an assist -- both on the power play -- during Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to Winnipeg.
Krug's career year continues to roll along, as he's now up to 14 tallies, 41 helpers and a league-high 2.36 points per 60 minutes among all regular defensemen. He's also proved his health by marking the scoresheet in consecutive games after missing the prior two contests with an undisclosed injury.
