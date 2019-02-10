Bruins' Torey Krug: Continues dishing helpers

Krug picked up two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kings.

The second one set up Patrice Bergeron for the OT winner with the man advantage. Krug has been remarkably consistent all season -- his longest scoreless streak is only four games -- and the 27-year-old blueliner now has five goals and 38 points through 44 games, putting him on pace for the first 60-point campaign of his career despite the fact that he missed the first 11 games of the season recovering from an ankle injury.