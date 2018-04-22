Bruins' Torey Krug: Continues hot streak

Krug recorded a pair of assists, including one on the power play, and six shots on goal in a 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday. The Bruins, though, still lead the series 3-2.

The 26-year-old had one heck of a regular season, and that's continued in the playoffs. Through five postseason games, he is among the defensive leaders in scoring with a goal and eight points. He's also averaging four shots on net per game. Krug is a great addition to any fantasy playoff lineup.