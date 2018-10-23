Bruins' Torey Krug: Continues to progress
Krug (ankle) continues to skate and remains on schedule in his recovery, according to Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy.
There's a chance that Krug will return next Tuesday for a road game against the Hurricanes. A pro tip in fantasy is to keep tabs on Boston's travel schedule -- if the defenseman ultimately doesn't make the trip to Raleigh, then he'd obviously be ruled out for the team's final contest in October. Krug has yet to make his season debut after sustaining the injury during the preseason.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.