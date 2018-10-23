Bruins' Torey Krug: Continues to progress

Krug (ankle) continues to skate and remains on schedule in his recovery, according to Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy.

There's a chance that Krug will return next Tuesday for a road game against the Hurricanes. A pro tip in fantasy is to keep tabs on Boston's travel schedule -- if the defenseman ultimately doesn't make the trip to Raleigh, then he'd obviously be ruled out for the team's final contest in October. Krug has yet to make his season debut after sustaining the injury during the preseason.