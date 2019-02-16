Bruins' Torey Krug: Contributes an apple
Krug had an assist on the power play in Friday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.
Krug started a sequence that featured a backhand pass from center David Krejci to set up winger Jake DeBrusk's man-advantage tally. Krug went plus-2 and had two shots in the game. The power-play specialist now has 26 of his 42 points on the man advantage this season.
