Bruins' Torey Krug: Contributes two assists in loss

Krug dished out a pair of helpers in Sunday's loss to Edmonton.

Krug had recently missed three games with an upper-body injury, but this was his second game back and he assisted on both of Boston's goals in a 4-2 defeat. The 26-year-old was playing some of his best hockey before the injury and is now up to 13 points in 18 contests. Krug is a lethal fantasy blueliner and quarterbacks the first power-play unit, so get him in your lineup. His minus-9 rating stands out in a bad way on a struggling Bruins' squad, but his offensive ability remains uncontested.