Bruins' Torey Krug: Contributes two assists in loss
Krug dished out a pair of helpers in Sunday's loss to Edmonton.
Krug had recently missed three games with an upper-body injury, but this was his second game back and he assisted on both of Boston's goals in a 4-2 defeat. The 26-year-old was playing some of his best hockey before the injury and is now up to 13 points in 18 contests. Krug is a lethal fantasy blueliner and quarterbacks the first power-play unit, so get him in your lineup. His minus-9 rating stands out in a bad way on a struggling Bruins' squad, but his offensive ability remains uncontested.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...