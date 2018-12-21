Bruins' Torey Krug: Converts on power play

Krug recorded a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- during a 3-1 win over the Ducks on Thursday.

Krug was bound to find the back of the net against the Ducks at some point as he threw a game-high seven shots on goal. He now has four points in his last three games as the big offensive pillars of the Bruins continue to light to the lamp.

