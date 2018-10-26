Bruins' Torey Krug: Could return Saturday

Per coach Bruce Cassidy, "there's a chance" Krug (ankle) will play Saturday against Montreal.

Krug has missed the first 10 games of the campaign while working his way back from an ankle injury he suffered during the Bruins' preseason finale, but his recovery is clearly trending in the right direction. If he's ultimately unable to go against the Canadiens, he should have a great shot at making his season debut Tuesday against the Hurricanes.