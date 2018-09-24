Bruins' Torey Krug: Could return Wednesday

Krug (ankle) will skate Tuesday with the goal of playing against the Red Wings on Wednesday.

Krug continues to work his way back from a fractured ankle suffered at the end of last season. The primary objective for the team will be to get him ready for Opening Night -- hence the cautious approach to putting him into the lineup. While he won't play Monday against the Flyers, he could still get two tuneup games if he plays Wednesday and Saturday versus Detroit and Philadelphia respectively.