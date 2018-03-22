Bruins' Torey Krug: Day-to-day with upper-body injury

Krug will miss Wednesday's tilt versus the Blues with an upper-body injury and has been labeled day-to-day moving forward.

News on Krug's absence didn't surface the Bruins took the ice for pregame warmups and he wasn't among his teammates. He did miss practice Tuesday but took part in morning skate, suggesting he was ready to roll for the evening. Apparently, that's not the case, but a day-to-day designation indicates he could return for the second game of the team's four-game road trip Friday against the Stars. Paul Postma draws into Wednesday's lineup in his place and could be added to the power play as well.