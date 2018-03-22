Bruins' Torey Krug: Day-to-day with upper-body injury
Krug will miss Wednesday's tilt versus the Blues with an upper-body injury and has been labeled day-to-day moving forward.
News on Krug's absence didn't surface the Bruins took the ice for pregame warmups and he wasn't among his teammates. He did miss practice Tuesday but took part in morning skate, suggesting he was ready to roll for the evening. Apparently, that's not the case, but a day-to-day designation indicates he could return for the second game of the team's four-game road trip Friday against the Stars. Paul Postma draws into Wednesday's lineup in his place and could be added to the power play as well.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...