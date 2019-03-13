Bruins' Torey Krug: Day-to-day

Krug (upper body) won't play Thursday against the Jets.

Coach Bruce Cassidy revealed Wednesday that Krug is "not feeling great today," while adding that the Bruins' power-play QB is day-to-day beyond Thursday's contest. The 27-year-old has been a prime fantasy asset this season, with 48 points in 59 games to date, but he is coming off a forgettable minus-5 effort in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets. With Krug sidelined, Connor Clifton has been recalled from AHL Providence.