Bruins' Torey Krug: Day-to-day
Krug (upper body) won't play Thursday against the Jets.
Coach Bruce Cassidy revealed Wednesday that Krug is "not feeling great today," while adding that the Bruins' power-play QB is day-to-day beyond Thursday's contest. The 27-year-old has been a prime fantasy asset this season, with 48 points in 59 games to date, but he is coming off a forgettable minus-5 effort in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets. With Krug sidelined, Connor Clifton has been recalled from AHL Providence.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...