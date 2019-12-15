Bruins' Torey Krug: Delivers two assists

Krug registered two assists and two shots with two blocks in a 4-2 win over the Panthers on Saturday.

Krug picked up both of his assists in the second period, helping the Bruins build a 3-0 lead through 40 minutes. The diminutive defenseman had produced just a goal and an assist over his previous nine games and was due to shake loose before long. Krug has four goals and 18 assists in 29 games and is tracking toward a fourth straight 50-point season.