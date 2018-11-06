Bruins' Torey Krug: Dishes assist on game-winner

Krug collected a secondary assist on the overtime game-winner during Monday's 2-1 victory over the Stars.

Krug has already collected two assists in three games since his return on Oct. 30, with both coming on the power play. Last season the Minnesota native posted career-highs in assists (45) and points (59) and should put up similar numbers again working on the top power play with the Bruins' first line.

