Bruins' Torey Krug: Drops gloves after collecting two assists

Krug matched-up against Darren Archibald for his eight career fight during the waning minutes of an 8-5 loss to the Canucks on Thursday.

With only a little over two minutes left in the game on Thursday Krug collected 17 minutes in penalties by collecting a fighting major, an instigating minor, and a game misconduct. During the course of the game, Krug assisted on two of the Bruins goals, including one on the power play, as he improved to four points total in four games on the season.