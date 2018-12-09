Bruins' Torey Krug: Dynamic performance paces team
Krug scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over Toronto.
It was a big night for the little defender, who has a remarkable 15 points in just 18 games this season. Krug remains an elite fantasy defender as long as he's healthy.
